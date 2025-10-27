Reimagined - Change Log v0.5.0.0 is now live

Abnormality

The entire foundation of the game has been rebuilt.,

Added

New arms model for the player’s hands.,

New item: Salt.,

12 new ghost writing drawings.,

New Flashlight model.,

New Thermometer model.,

New Crucifix model.,

New Laser Grid Projector model.,

New Camera model.,

New item: Photo Camera.,

Added a run mechanic, you can now sprint much faster than before.,

Jumpscares,

A icon on the spirit box to visualize if the game detects your mic,

Improvements

Upgraded Unreal Engine version for a more stable experience.,

Completely rebuilt the inventory logic from scratch for better performance.,

You can now equip an empty slot to clear your hands.,

Items can now be selected using keyboard shortcuts (1, 2, 3).,

Polished all item-holding animations for better immersion.,

Implemented a more accurate placement system for certain objects.,

Remade the entire logic for the Flashlight.,

The standard flashlight has been replaced with a larger, industrial-grade version.,

Remade the entire logic for the Crucifix.,

The Crucifix no longer activates randomly. You now need to point it directly at the ghost for 1–2 seconds to trigger it (if the ghost is spiritual). Placing it on the ground will not work—except in extremely rare cases where the ghost walks directly over it.,

Remade the entire logic for the Candle.,

Remade the entire logic for the Smudge Sticks.,

Remade the entire logic for the Dowsing Rods.,

Remade the entire logic for the Anxiety Pills.,

Remade the entire logic for the EMF Reader.,

The EMF Reader now gives signals only from actual ghost activity or interactable objects. Signal strength now depends on your proximity.,

Remade the entire logic for the EVP Radio.,

Remade the entire logic for the Spirit Box,

The Spirit Box now detects more speech patterns. Random ghost chatter has been removed to reduce confusion with real evidence.,

Remade the entire logic for the Laser Grid Projector.,

The Laser Grid Projector now has a completely new texture and a more realistic look.,

Remade the entire logic for the Motion Detector.,

Motion Detectors can now be placed on walls and detect everything from thrown objects to ghost movement.,

Remade the entire logic for the UV Light.,

Remade the entire logic for the Lantern.,

Remade the entire logic for the Thermometer.,

Rebuilt the lobby.,

Added a full day/night cycle to the lobby.,

Made transitions between levels smoother, removing delays from save file loading and improving background audio fading.,

Remade all major UIs, including the shop and main menu, for a more seamless experience.,

Rebuilt sections of multiple maps: Willow Creek Cottage, Rookridge Hollow, Mystical Manor, Crazy Clown Carnival, and Grimwater Tunnels.,

Changed the lighting pipeline to use Screen Space Reflections, creating more realistic reflections (like those visible on laptop screens).,

Improved the settings menu.,

Improved third-person player animations, you can now see when another player walks backward or sideways.-Replaced the old in-world settings menu with a new 2D responsive interface.,

Major graphics overhaul, nearly all visual assets have been updated.,

Items now align more naturally in the player’s hands.,

Remade the Night Vision system.,

Bug Fixes

Too many to list, hundreds of fixes across all systems.,

Common issues such as items despawning, clipping through floors, floating hats and similar problems have been resolved.,

Changes

You can no longer sprint backward or directly sideways, only forward or forward-strafing.,

Ghost writing no longer appears randomly on walls; it can now only be seen through a camera.,

Ghost orbs no longer appear randomly and must be spotted through a regular camera during investigation.,

Increased player walking speed slightly.,

Night Vision is now less dependent on environmental factors.,

Tonnes more

Personal Note

Thank you so much for your patience, I genuinely appreciate it. This update has taken a lot of time, but it marks my step toward showing you all that I truly want the best possible outcome for the game. It’s an accumulation of all your feedback and reviews. I’ve done my absolute best to build a stronger foundation that impacts the entire game. I’ve been working around the clock this past month to wrap everything up, but if you encounter any issues, please let me know and I’ll fix them as soon as possible. The reason I’ve been gone for so many months is because this wasn’t, as I mentioned before, a regular update, it was a complete rebuild of the game’s foundation. Releasing smaller updates in between just wasn’t possible, as it was practically like making a brand-new game while using the old one as a base. However, with all these new systems in place, I’ll finally be able to release consistent updates going forward

Cheers,

Patrick