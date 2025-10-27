Mech Havoc is out now in Early Access!

Price: USD $9.99 / EUR €9.75 / GBP £8.50 / CNY ¥32.00 / JPY ¥1,200 (10% launch discount)

Platform: PC (Steam Deck playable)

Roadmap

To start with the good-stuff. Here is a general overview of what you can expect from early access! The early access is planned to last for 1 year and will include 4 large updates. With smaller patches in-between.

Differences between demo

On initial launch of the Early Access, you'll gain access to Tier 2 equipment. As compared to the current demo, that'll contain 25 new pieces of equipment to unlock! From new mechs to deployable drones, and a nice treat for fans of The Riftbreaker. With additional content planned for the coming weeks.

In addition, the launch will contain 15 additional missions to test these pieces of destruction on!

Would you like to know more?

Here are some nice video's that showcase what to expect in Mech Havoc.

Splattercat returns to Mech Havoc! Many of you found the game after his demo coverage 8 months ago, so I’m especially happy to see a new video right before launch!

Also: a great video by Jarboe Gaming! A nice 10-minute overview of what you can expect

Thank you for the support! And I'm excited to see how what you all think about the launch!