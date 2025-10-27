Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː

🔹 The cursor no longer appears on the screen at strange moments (e.g. after starting the game) 🖱️🔹 NPCs no longer appear in the air - from now on, they walk calmly on the ground 🦋🔹 Chainsaw added to two shops - No more problems with the Japanese House 🪚🔹 Colliders in vehicles improved - it used to happen that another vehicle would drive through us. Never again! 🚗💨🔹 Hammer added next to the barn 🔨🔹 Interface improvements 🖥️🧩If you would like to ❤️❤️, please share your opinion about the game with other players! Just go to the shop:Scroll down a little, and you should find the option. Your positive feedback gives us strength!Have Fun! 🤗Team House Builder 2