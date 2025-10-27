Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː
Next UPDATE IS LIVE! 😊
🔹 The cursor no longer appears on the screen at strange moments (e.g. after starting the game) 🖱️
🔹 NPCs no longer appear in the air - from now on, they walk calmly on the ground 🦋
🔹 Chainsaw added to two shops - No more problems with the Japanese House 🪚
🔹 Colliders in vehicles improved - it used to happen that another vehicle would drive through us. Never again! 🚗💨
🔹 Hammer added next to the barn 🔨
🔹 Interface improvements 🖥️🧩
⚠️❗️ Remember - House Builder 2 is in Early Access. Gameplay errors can happen! Therefore, we look forward to your feedback. Most bugs are being fixed thanks to your reports.We kindly ask for your understanding. In addition, new solutions are also being introduced thanks to you – that's why we read every single one of your ideas! ❗️⚠️
If you would like to ❤️ support us ❤️, please share your opinion about the game with other players! Just go to the shop:
Scroll down a little, and you should find the option. Your positive feedback gives us strength!
Have Fun! 🤗
Team House Builder 2
Changed files in this update