Update Notes 0.14.4

- fixed some explosions not making any damage

- fixed certain NPC in city having quest item he should not have

- fixed NPC in Tower talking about key challenge despite player having key already

- fixed regular scene actions be usable through walls while standing outside house with open door

- fixed being able to backstab target through house walls

- fixed Lessen the Pain quest not finishing when killing both targets directly

- fixed characters continuing investigating action despite entering combat

- fixed failed quests not getting reset when returning to main menu and starting a new game from there

- fixed crash in character command on irregular pathfinding setup

- fixed crash when raising attention causes another raising attention event indirectly (happened when hitting a wall with weapon while NPC was puking)

- fixed NPC conversation getting interrupted when player uses weapon against environment

- fixed a few input bugs in the main menu

- fixed spider webs getting thrown at flesh heaps leading to broken objects

- fixed "Quest updated" message sometimes appearing for hidden tasks

- fixed "Quest updated" message related to owned items when entering certain other dimensions

- fixed minor issues with item descriptions

- fixed some potential issues with doors

- fixed additional internal asset handling which affected localization mods and caused various sorts of rare logic bugs

- minor memory optimizations

- upgraded engine version

- additional minor bug fixes and improvements

Small Development Update

We have been busy in the last months working on the next content update and will continue to do so for a while. It's a big one and will cover the Northern part of the world map. We intent to release it as one piece unless we find a fitting way to cut it in two pieces. We are also doing some design work on the final locations of the game (endgame zone 1 and 2).

If you want to get a bit more insight into the development process you can take a look at my personal development log over here:

Development Log in Steam Forum

And if you haven't seen it yet: We released a content update a few months ago: The Perished City

Thank you for reading this, for playing the game, for feedback, for the support and for the patience.

- Stephan