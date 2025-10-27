 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20558891 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:46:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Optimized the logic for recruiting heroes. Now, if the reserve camp has space, you can recruit heroes directly to the reserve camp.

  • Optimized the reserve camp dispatch mechanism. You can now directly swap heroes with those in the academy.

  • Adjusted the hero capacity of the reserve camp to 4/8/12.

  • Fixed some information display issues on some panels.

  • Improved some of the localized text.

