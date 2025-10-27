Optimized the logic for recruiting heroes. Now, if the reserve camp has space, you can recruit heroes directly to the reserve camp.
Optimized the reserve camp dispatch mechanism. You can now directly swap heroes with those in the academy.
Adjusted the hero capacity of the reserve camp to 4/8/12.
Fixed some information display issues on some panels.
Improved some of the localized text.
Version Update 1.0.20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update