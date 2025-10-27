 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20558840 Edited 27 October 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Book by Book series continues with Exodus — a brand-new update packed with original questions about the liberation of the Hebrew people and the mighty deeds of Moses.

Relive epic moments: the burning bush, the plagues of Egypt, the parting of the Red Sea, and the giving of the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai.

🌟 What's New:

  • Challenges inspired by the Book of Exodus

  • New questions about Moses and the Exodus from Egypt

  • Second chapter in the Book by Book expansion series

Set your knowledge free and continue the journey — one book at a time!

