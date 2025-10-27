 Skip to content
27 October 2025
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce the release of ZEPHON's second DLC: The Platinum & The Infinite!

Accompanying the DLC we're also releasing a patch that adds new diplomacy options and quality-of-life features.

A few changes we'd like to highlight (full patch notes below):

  • Added diplomatic options to praise and condemn other leaders on the public stage. This costs influence and increases or decreases your and your friends' standing with the other party.

  • The AI will now only praise a war if actual hostile actions have recently occured.

  • Added UI buttons for "Order units in radius 3", "Order all idle units", "Order all units" and "Toggle Yield Overlay".

Grab the DLC with the Expanded value bundle:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/60909/ZEPHON_Expanded/
Or support us with the Complete bundle:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/54708/ZEPHON_Complete/
Until later,

Survive.

# Version 1.2.0

## New

* Added The Platinum & The Infinite DLC content.

* Added diplomatic options to praise and condemn other leaders on the public stage. This costs influence and increases or decreases your and your friends' standing with the other party.

* Added DLC hero items, units and operations to advanced caches and Erebus Excavator (can trigger regardless of the DLC being enabled).

* Added UI buttons for "Order units in radius 3", "Order all idle units", "Order all units" and "Toggle Yield Overlay".

* Added World String to the game lobby advanced parameters: An encoded string of all the world parameters, including the mutators, but without the players. Use this to share your world setup with others or to save it for later.

* Added notification when ZEPHON and Anchorite regroup for the final battle.

* Added more terrain ambient audio.

## General

* For leader-specific mutators, The Deep acceptance stage can now only be reached when also playing the specific leader in combination with the mutator.

* Pressing the Cancel control (Escape key by default) now ends a diplomatic call.

* Units whose turn it is will no longer overwatch unit spawns whose turn it is not (e.g. "Did Our Unification Matter?" spawns).

* Ordering all units / all idle units / units in the area no longer orders units inside transports.

* "Must We Suffer So?" mutator now also unlocks Administration Complex and no longer shows the technologies in the research screen to better preserve research pacing.

* Diplomatic responses to a war declaration or trade agreement/alliance termination now state that the player has gained the Untrustworthy trait for 20 turns.

* Clarified that The Past, Mitigated trait affects Chieftess, Anchorite and ZEPHON units.

* Improved Logistics Experts description.

* Logistics Experts now says how many resources it provides on the tile.

* Logistics Experts can now be used on ally outposts.

* Improved move sound synchronization for walking units.

* Improved Scramblers voice overs to sound more like radio under a helmet.

* Improved Twisted Mother and Hollow Warlord leader illustrations to better match the style of the other leaders.

* Improved quest reward clarity.

* Starting the introduction no longer resets saved game settings.

## Balance

* The AI will now only praise a war if actual hostile actions have recently occured.

* Adjusted application of difficulty aggressiveness modifier to not have deminishing returns with naturally more aggressive leaders.

* Increased Amigara Exploration minerals from 1.5 to 2.

* Increased Biomass Generator energy from 1.5 to 2.

* Increased Fishery Wing food from 1.5 to 2.

* Increased Exobiology Station research from 2 to 3.

* Increased River Port influence from 2 to 3.

* Increased Safety Disjunction energy from 3 to 4.

* Increased Ichor of Uzhodai dimensional echoes from 0.3 to 1.

* Increased Hijack hitpoints from 25% to 33%.

* Increased Efficient Enrichment cost reduction from -25% to -67%.

* Increased Expedition Outfitter influence from 10 to 20.

* Changed Quantum Economics to give 0.2 singularity cores per other Quantum Manipulator you have.

* Mother's Favor can now only be applied to units under control.

* Increased Acrin Zealot morale from 8 to 10.

* Slightly tweaked cost and upkeep for the failed experiments in the Twisted Mother leader quest.

## Bug Fixes

* Fixed Hollow Warlord and Twisted Mother not researching several of their faction techs.

* Fixed advanced resources not being valued high enough for payments, gifts and tributes.

* Fixed ZEPHON and Anchorite regrouping when The Last Days of Earth begins if they have no units left.

* Fixed Untrustworthy wrongly being triggered when breaking a deal after exactly 10 turns.

* Fixed husband unit not being named in the first stage of the Twisted Mother leader quest.

* Bandit King (Mutated) now has all Phenaris Epicurean upgrades.

* Acrin Crash Site, Resource Network ad Logistics Expert now correctly interact and display provided research.

* Fixed Chayot Exterminator showing Combat Drones on the model without the upgrade.

* Fixed weapon muzzle flashes and charge effects not being properly positioned for missile and grenade weapons.

* Fixed `<onTraitAdded>` not triggering when a unit is created.

* Fixed Reject Troop Withdrawal translation.

* Fixed some translation issues.

## Modding

* `addTrait` and `addFeature` now support `durationRandomMin` and `durationRandomMax` for random durations.

