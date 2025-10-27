This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are pleased to announce the release of ZEPHON's second DLC: The Platinum & The Infinite!

Accompanying the DLC we're also releasing a patch that adds new diplomacy options and quality-of-life features.

A few changes we'd like to highlight (full patch notes below):

Added diplomatic options to praise and condemn other leaders on the public stage. This costs influence and increases or decreases your and your friends' standing with the other party.

The AI will now only praise a war if actual hostile actions have recently occured.

Added UI buttons for "Order units in radius 3", "Order all idle units", "Order all units" and "Toggle Yield Overlay".

Grab the DLC with the Expanded value bundle:

Or support us with the Complete bundle:

Until later,

Survive.

# Version 1.2.0

## New

* Added The Platinum & The Infinite DLC content.

* Added diplomatic options to praise and condemn other leaders on the public stage. This costs influence and increases or decreases your and your friends' standing with the other party.

* Added DLC hero items, units and operations to advanced caches and Erebus Excavator (can trigger regardless of the DLC being enabled).

* Added UI buttons for "Order units in radius 3", "Order all idle units", "Order all units" and "Toggle Yield Overlay".

* Added World String to the game lobby advanced parameters: An encoded string of all the world parameters, including the mutators, but without the players. Use this to share your world setup with others or to save it for later.

* Added notification when ZEPHON and Anchorite regroup for the final battle.

* Added more terrain ambient audio.



## General

* For leader-specific mutators, The Deep acceptance stage can now only be reached when also playing the specific leader in combination with the mutator.

* Pressing the Cancel control (Escape key by default) now ends a diplomatic call.

* Units whose turn it is will no longer overwatch unit spawns whose turn it is not (e.g. "Did Our Unification Matter?" spawns).

* Ordering all units / all idle units / units in the area no longer orders units inside transports.

* "Must We Suffer So?" mutator now also unlocks Administration Complex and no longer shows the technologies in the research screen to better preserve research pacing.

* Diplomatic responses to a war declaration or trade agreement/alliance termination now state that the player has gained the Untrustworthy trait for 20 turns.

* Clarified that The Past, Mitigated trait affects Chieftess, Anchorite and ZEPHON units.

* Improved Logistics Experts description.

* Logistics Experts now says how many resources it provides on the tile.

* Logistics Experts can now be used on ally outposts.

* Improved move sound synchronization for walking units.

* Improved Scramblers voice overs to sound more like radio under a helmet.

* Improved Twisted Mother and Hollow Warlord leader illustrations to better match the style of the other leaders.

* Improved quest reward clarity.

* Starting the introduction no longer resets saved game settings.

## Balance

* The AI will now only praise a war if actual hostile actions have recently occured.

* Adjusted application of difficulty aggressiveness modifier to not have deminishing returns with naturally more aggressive leaders.

* Increased Amigara Exploration minerals from 1.5 to 2.

* Increased Biomass Generator energy from 1.5 to 2.

* Increased Fishery Wing food from 1.5 to 2.

* Increased Exobiology Station research from 2 to 3.

* Increased River Port influence from 2 to 3.

* Increased Safety Disjunction energy from 3 to 4.

* Increased Ichor of Uzhodai dimensional echoes from 0.3 to 1.

* Increased Hijack hitpoints from 25% to 33%.

* Increased Efficient Enrichment cost reduction from -25% to -67%.

* Increased Expedition Outfitter influence from 10 to 20.

* Changed Quantum Economics to give 0.2 singularity cores per other Quantum Manipulator you have.

* Mother's Favor can now only be applied to units under control.

* Increased Acrin Zealot morale from 8 to 10.

* Slightly tweaked cost and upkeep for the failed experiments in the Twisted Mother leader quest.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed Hollow Warlord and Twisted Mother not researching several of their faction techs.

* Fixed advanced resources not being valued high enough for payments, gifts and tributes.

* Fixed ZEPHON and Anchorite regrouping when The Last Days of Earth begins if they have no units left.

* Fixed Untrustworthy wrongly being triggered when breaking a deal after exactly 10 turns.

* Fixed husband unit not being named in the first stage of the Twisted Mother leader quest.

* Bandit King (Mutated) now has all Phenaris Epicurean upgrades.

* Acrin Crash Site, Resource Network ad Logistics Expert now correctly interact and display provided research.

* Fixed Chayot Exterminator showing Combat Drones on the model without the upgrade.

* Fixed weapon muzzle flashes and charge effects not being properly positioned for missile and grenade weapons.

* Fixed `<onTraitAdded>` not triggering when a unit is created.

* Fixed Reject Troop Withdrawal translation.

* Fixed some translation issues.

## Modding

* `addTrait` and `addFeature` now support `durationRandomMin` and `durationRandomMax` for random durations.