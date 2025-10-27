 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20558779 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Added new player character abilities when the player character levels up:

    • Level 1: Legend Begins

    • Level 15: A New Hro

    • Level 35: World Famous

    • Level 48: Legendary

  • Decreased the difficulty of some early bosses

  • Decreased the difficulty of certain battles in the Mission

  • Changed [Soaring Wings] equipment type to [Heavy Armor]

  • Locked all Soldier Unlocking Items; these important items are unsellable now. Please use these items to unlock the soldier

  • Adjusted the peace treaty between [Chen-Yuan] and [Caucaid] after the [STORM GATHERING]

  • Corrected some descriptions and translations to better match actual effects

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where abnormal dialogue options occurred in [Wall of Repentance]

  • Fixed an issue where the player could not leave the [Lionfang Fortress] Mysterious Realm

  • Fixed an issue where players could not repeat exploration after failing battles in [Skyforge Tower]

  • Fixed an issue where [Twist Abomination] couldn't be properly promoted

  • Fixed an issue where the [Soulcraft Secret] Ability couldn't be properly stacked

  • Fixed an issue where paying compensation for [He Siren] and [Xue Wanting] in the [BLOOD-STAINED SWORD] Mission did not properly claim the extra reward

  • Fixed an issue where improper rewards were given in the [A SWEET DREAM] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where battle rewards for [Lunar Scorpion] did not properly release

  • Fixed an issue that was leading to a screen freeze or preventing saving in some missions

  • Fixed an issue where the social dialogue prompt for [Pei Xingzhong] in the [PALE MOON, CLEAR SKY] Mission wouldn't properly disappear

  • Fixed a pathfinding issue in the lava battlefield

Changed files in this update

Depot 3098141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link