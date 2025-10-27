Adjustments
Added new player character abilities when the player character levels up:
Level 1: Legend Begins
Level 15: A New Hro
Level 35: World Famous
Level 48: Legendary
Decreased the difficulty of some early bosses
Decreased the difficulty of certain battles in the Mission
Changed [Soaring Wings] equipment type to [Heavy Armor]
Locked all Soldier Unlocking Items; these important items are unsellable now. Please use these items to unlock the soldier
Adjusted the peace treaty between [Chen-Yuan] and [Caucaid] after the [STORM GATHERING]
Corrected some descriptions and translations to better match actual effects
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where abnormal dialogue options occurred in [Wall of Repentance]
Fixed an issue where the player could not leave the [Lionfang Fortress] Mysterious Realm
Fixed an issue where players could not repeat exploration after failing battles in [Skyforge Tower]
Fixed an issue where [Twist Abomination] couldn't be properly promoted
Fixed an issue where the [Soulcraft Secret] Ability couldn't be properly stacked
Fixed an issue where paying compensation for [He Siren] and [Xue Wanting] in the [BLOOD-STAINED SWORD] Mission did not properly claim the extra reward
Fixed an issue where improper rewards were given in the [A SWEET DREAM] Mission
Fixed an issue where battle rewards for [Lunar Scorpion] did not properly release
Fixed an issue that was leading to a screen freeze or preventing saving in some missions
Fixed an issue where the social dialogue prompt for [Pei Xingzhong] in the [PALE MOON, CLEAR SKY] Mission wouldn't properly disappear
Fixed a pathfinding issue in the lava battlefield
Changed files in this update