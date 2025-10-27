Corrected some descriptions and translations to better match actual effects

Adjusted the peace treaty between [Chen-Yuan] and [Caucaid] after the [STORM GATHERING]

Locked all Soldier Unlocking Items; these important items are unsellable now. Please use these items to unlock the soldier

Decreased the difficulty of certain battles in the Mission

Decreased the difficulty of some early bosses

Added new player character abilities when the player character levels up:

Fixed an issue where abnormal dialogue options occurred in [Wall of Repentance]

Fixed an issue where the player could not leave the [Lionfang Fortress] Mysterious Realm

Fixed an issue where players could not repeat exploration after failing battles in [Skyforge Tower]

Fixed an issue where [Twist Abomination] couldn't be properly promoted

Fixed an issue where the [Soulcraft Secret] Ability couldn't be properly stacked

Fixed an issue where paying compensation for [He Siren] and [Xue Wanting] in the [BLOOD-STAINED SWORD] Mission did not properly claim the extra reward

Fixed an issue where improper rewards were given in the [A SWEET DREAM] Mission

Fixed an issue where battle rewards for [Lunar Scorpion] did not properly release

Fixed an issue that was leading to a screen freeze or preventing saving in some missions

Fixed an issue where the social dialogue prompt for [Pei Xingzhong] in the [PALE MOON, CLEAR SKY] Mission wouldn't properly disappear