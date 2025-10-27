Hello, Horde!

We know you’ve been eagerly waiting for the next big update to Be My Horde, and we’re thrilled to say we’re getting there! The upcoming update tackles many of the issues and suggestions you’ve shared with us over the past few months. And we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on.



So… where is it? And what have we been up to lately?

You know us — we like to be an open book (Moriana insists on it). So here’s the rundown:

June was all about regular hotfixes after the Welcome to Hell update launched (along with some celebrations, of course). In July, we took a step back to review your amazing feedback and plan what’s next. Then we realized: with your support, Be My Horde can become something much bigger. So we expanded the game’s scope, which meant rethinking some of our original plans.

Through August, we worked on internal tools to help us rebuild the game’s core. These aren’t things visible to you, but they’ll make it much easier and faster for us to improve our design and implement content in the future. During late August and September, things got hectic. We continued development while also attending Gamescom, PAX West, and Tokyo Game Show, plus launched the Japanese update . That all took a lot of time, and some production tasks had to be pushed back a bit.

Now, in October, we’re fully focused again with all hands on deck! We’re hard at work implementing the new systems and improvements. But to ensure everything is as polished (pun always intended) as possible, we’ve decided to set the release window for the beginning of December.



MINIONS CAN BE SPOOKY



Before we dive into what’s coming in December and explore dark corners of our minds, let’s take a quick breather in the save room. After all, it’s Halloween season, and we’ve got some spooky fun to share!

First, we are happy to announce a new Halloween outfit for Moriana - Archlich (it’s becoming an annual tradition, right?). The skin is free in-game for the next TWO WEEKS, after which it’ll be purchasable with souls harvested during runs. So go and be spooky while it’s hot!

Second, we invite you to participate in our fan art contest - CREEPY MINIONS.

Prize: A box of Be My Horde merch:

💀 Scented candle in a glass cemetery vessel

💀 High-quality picture of Kairi, the cosplayer, as Moriana

💀 Sticker sheet

💀 Mug

💀 Lanyard

💀 Pin

💀 Extra Steam key

HOW TO ENTER

1. Create your fan art for the theme: “Moriana and her minions in a creepy entourage.”.

2. Post it in our Discord server's “Creepy Minions” thread: https://discord.gg/cuNC5tJJDj

3. Deadline: November 11th, 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Our art team will pick the winner, who will be announced on November 12th!





Please, take a look at the terms and conditions HERE.



WINTER IS COMING

Okay, we had our little Halloween break. Now it’s time to get back to business. What can you expect from the December update? Some of this we already mentioned in previous announcements, but here’s everything gathered in one place.



SIGNIFICANT BALANCE TWEAKS

We’re rebalancing the whole game. We know that skyrocketing difficulty between Easy and Hard levels in both Kingdom and Hell isn’t fun at all. And so, we will add FIVE difficulty levels to each world. Each tier will present a bigger challenge than the previous one. They will, of course, come with proper rewards (more about it later). This solution will bring a smoother difficulty curve (psst, we will also implement a very cool and lavish new level selector screen <3).



META-PROGRESSION REVAMPED

New levels mean new rewards. You’ll now get something valuable for defeating Richard and the Devil on different difficulties. The talent tree introduced in Hell will now expand across the whole game, with unique grids for each world. By harvesting the souls of your enemies, you’ll earn the currency needed to gain talent points, which you can spend to strengthen both Moriana and her Horde. And yes, higher difficulties will also come with proper reward multipliers for those who love a challenge.



PERKS FINALLY IMPACTFUL

We’re giving the perk system a complete overhaul. The weaker, less exciting perks will become talents (unlocked through the new progression system), while the rest will be made more powerful and meaningful. We’re also adding some new perks and tweaking how they occur. For example, instant perks like Blood Harvest will appear more often when you actually need them.



STORY AND OTHERS

We’re also adding new dialogues with Moriana in the Dominion. These will serve not only as rewards for conquering higher difficulties but also as a way to learn more about her story, thoughts, and motives. Along with that, a new building in the Dominion will let you revisit old conversations if you missed them or explore alternative dialogue choices.

And of course, the December update will come with a bunch of smaller improvements, visual upgrades, and minor tweaks — all of which we’ll cover in the full patch notes once the update goes live.

So, there’s a lot of it. We know you’d love to jump into the fray finally, and we truly appreciate your patience. We promise the wait will be worth it. If you have any questions or suggestions, drop them in the comments below or join our Discord. The whole Polished Games team hangs out there and loves chatting with you!



Keep your fingers crossed and as always…

PRAISE BE MORIANA!

The Polished Games Team