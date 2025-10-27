Thank you for playing!
To celebrate Halloween, we’ve released a new update for Time for Bed.
Update includes:
> New Casual Mode
A relaxed difficulty setting for players who want to enjoy the atmosphere at an easier pace.
> 4 New Console Decorations
Unlock new customizations for your in-game console by completing achievements. Any achievements completed before this update will automatically grant their rewards to your inventory once the game is updated.
> Italian Language Support
Time for Bed is now fully playable in Italian.
Check out our new features!
