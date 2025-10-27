 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20558702 Edited 27 October 2025 – 14:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing!

To celebrate Halloween, we’ve released a new update for Time for Bed.

Update includes:

> New Casual Mode

A relaxed difficulty setting for players who want to enjoy the atmosphere at an easier pace.

> 4 New Console Decorations

Unlock new customizations for your in-game console by completing achievements. Any achievements completed before this update will automatically grant their rewards to your inventory once the game is updated.

> Italian Language Support

Time for Bed is now fully playable in Italian.

Check out our new features!

