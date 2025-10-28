This release introduces support for importing and managing external ROMs, providing greater flexibility for developers working with existing game assets. There are two new sprite properties available `BANK_PROP` and `OBJPAL_PROP` which enhanced coding flexibility for CGB sprites. Now emotes support 8x8px-per-tile based sprites. Fixed some known bugs, improved usability and compatibility. Added new tutorials chapters and content.
Tutorials: https://paladin-t.github.io/kits/gbb/learn/index.html
See full changelog: https://paladin-t.github.io/kits/gbb/documents/changelogs/Changelog_v1.3.txt
v1.3 Is Available Now
