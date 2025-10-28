 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20558460
Update notes via Steam Community
This release introduces support for importing and managing external ROMs, providing greater flexibility for developers working with existing game assets. There are two new sprite properties available `BANK_PROP` and `OBJPAL_PROP` which enhanced coding flexibility for CGB sprites. Now emotes support 8x8px-per-tile based sprites. Fixed some known bugs, improved usability and compatibility. Added new tutorials chapters and content.

Tutorials: https://paladin-t.github.io/kits/gbb/learn/index.html

See full changelog: https://paladin-t.github.io/kits/gbb/documents/changelogs/Changelog_v1.3.txt

