Hi all,
This is a small update that contains the following:
Doubled the drop rate of Arena Coins in the Arena map. They drop from mini bosses and now have a 20% chance of dropping. This change is to make it easier to get the achievement "Arena Champion".
Reduced the drop rate of Pumpkin Chunks.
Removed the Grim Reaper map mode from Guardian's Gate since multiple mini bosses spawn at the same time, causing multiple Grim Reapers in that map.
The Mummy Cat pet had a 500% drop rate boost for Pumpkin Chunks instead of 100%.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update