27 October 2025 Build 20558458 Edited 27 October 2025 – 14:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This is a small update that contains the following:

  • Doubled the drop rate of Arena Coins in the Arena map. They drop from mini bosses and now have a 20% chance of dropping. This change is to make it easier to get the achievement "Arena Champion".

  • Reduced the drop rate of Pumpkin Chunks.

  • Removed the Grim Reaper map mode from Guardian's Gate since multiple mini bosses spawn at the same time, causing multiple Grim Reapers in that map.

  • The Mummy Cat pet had a 500% drop rate boost for Pumpkin Chunks instead of 100%.

Till later,

André

