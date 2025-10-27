- A new version of Code Hunt is now in the game! Rather than being based on Discord announcements, there are 10 codes in the game which will cycle automatically every week for each player. Also, the location of the code hunt has moved from the menu to the Daily Gift panel to give more room to give hints. The old code has been deprecated.
Fixes
- Fixed the blank space in the symbol of mysteries description when sacrificing or ascending it.
- Fixed a bug where guarding after meditating when Nirvana is active would make you lose your meditated strike
- Fixed the berry glyph panel
- Fixed an issue where upgrading a building at high levels could refund materials
- Oil offering progress calculated with more precision, which should prevent progress from appearing to go down at high oil offering levels
- Added missing text to the hotkey binding for singularity
QoL
- Added a visual indicator to show the empowerment level of accessories: nothing if they are not empowered, a crescent moon at <40% empowerment, a half moon between 40 and 60% empowerment, a gibbous moon between 60% and 100% empowerment, and a full moon at 100% empowerment
- The text and image of the quest progress meter now changes when it is past the point where progress can be accurately calculated to avoid confusion
- Singularity animations have been shortened slightly
- Clicking through Singularity messages is now faster
- Increased the cap on the number of berry trades, basic building upgrades, rebirth point allocation, and talent point allocation that can be performed at once
Balance
- Futhark rewards no longer spawn on the edges of the grid
- Adjusted blood golem's highest level knowledge bonus
