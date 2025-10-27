This scavenger party is coming home just in time for Halloween! Apologies for the long silence - we ventured a bit too deep into the Nightmare this time around, but we made it back and we’ll have some exciting news to share pretty soon.

Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Patch is ripe for harvest!





Pumpkin Patch [0.5.4]

The changes apply to both the Early Access version and the Demo.





What we added:

New Fear unlocked - added the Fear of Harvest spawning Pumpkin Head enemies. Pumpkin Heads drop Pumpkin Spice resource, opening new upgrade options,

The Sickle - added Sickle to the common melee weapons pool,

Fiery Upgrades - Jawblade and Chopper received new upgrade levels,

Node counter - added a counter displaying the number of nodes visited during current Raid,

Node tooltips - node tooltip’s visibility is no longer limited to 1 row ahead - all nodes display tooltips, allowing for more strategic path planning in the extraction mode

Node frames - added frames differentiating combat and non-combat nodes in the extraction mode,

Tactical Speed Up - added speed up functionality in player turn - pressing Space button (A o X on controllers) will speed up current action,





What we fixed:

Speed Up - fixed Speed Up button position in the extraction mode,





As always, thank you for the reports and feedback. Remember, if you spot anything weird after the update, drop a note in the Community Hub or ping us on Discord!



