31 October 2025 Build 20558313 Edited 31 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As mentioned in our previous minor update we have been looking into the performance and memory problems that have been affecting the gameplay experience! We can happily report that with today’s update a major improvement has been made in this area.

Based on our internal and small-scale closed testing (thanks Tyt00s!), we have now eliminated the most intense lag-spikes, areas which were previously near unplayable on some machines are now a lot smoother, and the performance is more consistent over longer sessions thanks to these fixes.

Fixes:

- Fixed a bug in the animation-batching system which caused memory buildups, leading to CPU-spikes when new enemies spawned.

Due to leftover data it became slower and slower to spawn enemies over time, but this has now been fixed to flush properly!

- Fixed a bug relating to how we deal with particle systems which caused old effects to remain in the scene/memory even though they were “finished”.

This affected the GPU performance, and consequently the CPU needed to wait longer each frame as this data built up over time. The system has been rewritten so that old particle systems are removed correctly!

Please let us know here on steam or on our discord if you notice the improvement when you play, or if you are still experiencing issues.

/Team Nexile

