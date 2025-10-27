After over 18 months of development, the game has finally reached the point where we’re confident to call it Version 1.0. And what better time to celebrate than during Steam’s Scream Fest, the perfect occasion for our highly eerie full release?

It’s not often that all the stars align like this, right? To make it even more special, we’re launching the game with its biggest discount yet. 50% off for the next two weeks! If you haven’t played Lost Lullabies: The Orphanage Chronicles yet, now’s the perfect time to join the hunt.

What’s New in 1.0

We’re thrilled to bring you a brand new map with the full release! But that’s not all, this update also includes:

3 new ghosts

3 new minigames

Optimization improvements

New contents



And with this update, the main storyline of Lost Lullabies: The Orphanage Chronicles is now complete! Of course, no spoilers here :) You’ll have to uncover the truth for yourself.

What’s Next?

To be completely honest, Lost Lullabies: The Orphanage Chronicles is our first-ever game, and we at Pugsy Studios couldn’t be prouder. It brought us together with an amazing community and became something we truly love to keep improving.

And no, this journey isn’t over yet.

We see the 1.0 release as an opportunity to welcome new players, listen to our growing community, and keep expanding Lost Lullabies with your feedback. After a few inevitable sleepless nights fixing bugs and polishing things up with hotfixes, our next step will be to share a roadmap of what’s coming next.

To everyone who believed in us and supported us along the way. Thank you! You made this journey possible.

- Pugsy Studios