A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.



You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.



WARNING: Existing save files will not work with this or any newer build. The current save files will not be deleted and it will still be possible to use them for previous builds of the game. For this build, new save files will have to be created.

Patch highlights

Added content & features

A breeding board and a stable management board have been added to the stable

A breeding feature using realistic genetics has been implemented in its first stages

Foal models for the offspring that turns into the horse model after one in-game year

Foal grows gradually over time

The Percheron horse breed has been added

Tutorials have been added

Added cross country courses

Stable assigning and horse placement feature was added to the main stable

Day/night system with the sun/moon moving as time progresses

Players can now lead horses

Players can now open and close doors/gates

Owning multiple horses is now possible

Selling/deleting horses has been added

Option to geld stallions has been added

Added save slots

A new interaction system is in place

Renaming or changing horses’ names now possible

It is now possible to buy horses



Fixes & adjustments

The player can no longer sprint while crouching

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to go from passage to trot

The horse’s jumping animation height is based off the current jump

Jumps in competition will no longer be allowed to be jumped from the wrong direction

Jump refusal animation is now correctly animated

Jump refusal animation is now played from gallop as well

Jump refusal animation from trot is now not as extreme

Fixed weird hip movement on the character while riding into a halt

Adjusted jump animation to not overstretch as much

Fixed horse coat name not being saved in horse definition for horse creator horse

Fixed mane not getting the correct blendshape for Norwegian Warmblood

Made changes to the code that spawns, initializes, and deletes horses

Updated save and load system

Fixed the horse head size between breeds

Fixed the missing transition from riding idle to non-riding idle

Fixed bugs in multiplayer

All horses aged two years or older will automatically get the default saddle and bridle



Known issues