27 October 2025 Build 20558146 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.

You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.

WARNING: Existing save files will not work with this or any newer build. The current save files will not be deleted and it will still be possible to use them for previous builds of the game. For this build, new save files will have to be created.

Patch highlights

Added content & features

  • A breeding board and a stable management board have been added to the stable

  • A breeding feature using realistic genetics has been implemented in its first stages

  • Foal models for the offspring that turns into the horse model after one in-game year

  • Foal grows gradually over time

  • The Percheron horse breed has been added

  • Tutorials have been added

  • Added cross country courses

  • Stable assigning and horse placement feature was added to the main stable

  • Day/night system with the sun/moon moving as time progresses

  • Players can now lead horses

  • Players can now open and close doors/gates

  • Owning multiple horses is now possible

  • Selling/deleting horses has been added

  • Option to geld stallions has been added

  • Added save slots

  • A new interaction system is in place

  • Renaming or changing horses’ names now possible

  • It is now possible to buy horses

Fixes & adjustments

  • The player can no longer sprint while crouching

  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to go from passage to trot

  • The horse’s jumping animation height is based off the current jump

  • Jumps in competition will no longer be allowed to be jumped from the wrong direction

  • Jump refusal animation is now correctly animated

  • Jump refusal animation is now played from gallop as well

  • Jump refusal animation from trot is now not as extreme

  • Fixed weird hip movement on the character while riding into a halt

  • Adjusted jump animation to not overstretch as much

  • Fixed horse coat name not being saved in horse definition for horse creator horse

  • Fixed mane not getting the correct blendshape for Norwegian Warmblood

  • Made changes to the code that spawns, initializes, and deletes horses

  • Updated save and load system

  • Fixed the horse head size between breeds

  • Fixed the missing transition from riding idle to non-riding idle

  • Fixed bugs in multiplayer

  • All horses aged two years or older will automatically get the default saddle and bridle

Known issues

  • When skipping to the next day, it will sometimes get stuck on a black screen

  • The option to sell horses will sometimes stop working

  • Day and night cycle only works for the host in multiplayer

  • The breeding tutorial and the Stable boxes tutorial are missing images

  • Cross country uses the show jumping tutorial

Changed files in this update

