A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.
You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.
WARNING: Existing save files will not work with this or any newer build. The current save files will not be deleted and it will still be possible to use them for previous builds of the game. For this build, new save files will have to be created.
Patch highlights
Added content & features
A breeding board and a stable management board have been added to the stable
A breeding feature using realistic genetics has been implemented in its first stages
Foal models for the offspring that turns into the horse model after one in-game year
Foal grows gradually over time
The Percheron horse breed has been added
Tutorials have been added
Added cross country courses
Stable assigning and horse placement feature was added to the main stable
Day/night system with the sun/moon moving as time progresses
Players can now lead horses
Players can now open and close doors/gates
Owning multiple horses is now possible
Selling/deleting horses has been added
Option to geld stallions has been added
Added save slots
A new interaction system is in place
Renaming or changing horses’ names now possible
It is now possible to buy horses
Fixes & adjustments
The player can no longer sprint while crouching
Fixed a bug that made it impossible to go from passage to trot
The horse’s jumping animation height is based off the current jump
Jumps in competition will no longer be allowed to be jumped from the wrong direction
Jump refusal animation is now correctly animated
Jump refusal animation is now played from gallop as well
Jump refusal animation from trot is now not as extreme
Fixed weird hip movement on the character while riding into a halt
Adjusted jump animation to not overstretch as much
Fixed horse coat name not being saved in horse definition for horse creator horse
Fixed mane not getting the correct blendshape for Norwegian Warmblood
Made changes to the code that spawns, initializes, and deletes horses
Updated save and load system
Fixed the horse head size between breeds
Fixed the missing transition from riding idle to non-riding idle
Fixed bugs in multiplayer
All horses aged two years or older will automatically get the default saddle and bridle
Known issues
When skipping to the next day, it will sometimes get stuck on a black screen
The option to sell horses will sometimes stop working
Day and night cycle only works for the host in multiplayer
The breeding tutorial and the Stable boxes tutorial are missing images
Cross country uses the show jumping tutorial
Changed files in this update