 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20558116 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear friends, I'm excited to share an update that fixes a bug that prevented players from earning the "Restricted Area" achievement.

You can get it at the port by entering one of the hangars.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2905621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link