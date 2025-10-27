Hey Rebels!

It’s that time again — a brand-new content patch for Striden has landed!

This update brings major changes to the Transmit game mode, a bunch of bug fixes, and a limited-time Halloween event that will only be available for one week. After that, it’s gone forever — so if you dare, now’s the time to jump in.

We’re closing in on 10,000 copies sold, and we can’t help but wonder… where are all of you hiding? Hopefully this patch will bring some of you back for a well-deserved break from the latest AAA releases (which, let’s be honest, are fantastic) but sometimes, it’s good to take a little Scandinavian fika break in Striden.

What We’ve Been Working On (Last 3 Weeks)

⚡ Transmit – Friendly Fire Protection

We’ve added Friendly Fire Protection for teams defusing the enemy’s radio transmitter.

Now, when multiple teams are trying to shut down a transmitter, players working toward the same objective will be visibly marked and cannot damage each other within the Stronghold zone.

Outside of the Stronghold, though — it’s still every team for themselves. So if you’re fighting over an airdrop somewhere else, friendly fire remains active.

This feature has been highly requested and quite a technical challenge, so we’re eager to hear your feedback as we keep refining it.

🔫 Weapon Table Fixes

We fixed a bug where you could buy an upgraded weapon variant without paying for the base version first.

Now, upgrade costs are clearly displayed, including the base weapon’s price, so it’s easier to plan your loadout.

We’ve also added information about each weapon’s country of origin — for that extra bit of flavor.

💡 Headlamps for Soldiers

We’re preparing for future night map versions and dynamic day/night cycles.

You can now toggle your headlamp by pressing (L) on your keyboard, perfect for those darker corners and moody nighttime operations.

🗺️ New Map for Control Mode – “Metro”

We got tired of running Nuke 08 on repeat, so we built a new map — Metro — our first fully indoor environment, designed for close-quarters combat.

Set in a Stockholm Sweden subway station, it’s fast, brutal, and built on the classic three-lane design formula — a love letter to one of the genre’s greats (you probably know which one).

🎃 Halloween Special – Nausta Turns Haunted

For one spooky week, Nausta transforms into a haunted nightmare: darkness, tension, jumpscares, and a few hidden Easter eggs for brave looters to find.

You can even become a zombie as a temporary power spike during matches in Nausta.

When the week’s over, it’s gone for good — so don’t miss out!

🪖 New Weapon – The Iconic M14

Say hello to the M14, one of the Cold War’s most iconic rifles. High fire rate and low recoil. You can now switch to full-auto mode on this and all assault rifles by pressing (V).

🧭 Player Teams HUD Overhaul

We’ve revamped the team communication UI for better clarity.

The old VOIP text has been replaced with a cleaner UI/UX layout showing:

Your teammates color and identity

Which teammates are alive or dead

Who’s currently speaking in VOIP

🧩 Bug Fixes & Tweaks

Electron Tube : Fixed an exploit allowing players to carry and shoot while transporting it.

Airdrops : Adjusted spawn chances between 1-3

Item Loot : Fixed items falling through the floor or environment meshes.

Fighter Eagle: Now get 8 rockets instead of 2.

Various smaller tweaks and fixes.

That’s it for this patch — thank you for sticking with us and helping shape Striden into what it’s becoming.

Now go out there, turn on that headlamp, and see if you can survive the haunted Nausta. 👻

– The Striden Dev Team