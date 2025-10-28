Heroes!



The new update 28.0 is now available on all our servers! This Update introduces the brand-new class Plague Doctor to the game. Additionally the World Boss is back and was heavily adjusted based on the community's recent feedback.

A new feature arrives today in Shakes & Fidget. Deeds & Titles are here. Read more about this feature down below. Prefer a video format? We got you covered with our Update Video.





Plague Doctor

Introducing first, our newest class arrives in Shakes & Fidget. The Plague Doctor is a dexterity class that uses disease and mixes chemicals to create toxic tinctures to use against enemies. Find out more about this brand-new class on our blog .



World Boss

It has been a while since you fought the first World Boss. After going through all your feedback we made a lot of changes to the Event. Find a detailed list about all the changes and what the World Boss is on our blog .

Prepare your weapons and fight the World Boss between the 30.10 and 02.11.



Deeds & Titles

Complete special objectives and collect bronze, silver, and gold trophies! Display them on your glory shelf and unlock special titles for your character! Collect fame and compare your fame level with other players in the Hall of Fame! You may unlock achievements and titles right after your first login! All Information about this new feature can be found on our blog .



Changelog



While the above are our main features, we have also released several other adjustments to things like the Driving Dungeon, Legendary Dungeon, Hellevator, improvements to message limits,surveys and more.

A full list of all changes and bugfixes can be found on our blog .









