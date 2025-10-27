 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20558004 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes


  • Fixed a blocker bug where auto-building iron chests would crash the game
  • Fixed a bug where resources would spawn when the game was paused
  • Fixed a bug where traps would not reset to unlocked state correctly at the start of the nighttime
  • Fixed a bug where traps could be used on Bandits during nighttime (it should only work during daytime)
  • Fixed an exploit where Taskmaster quests could be refreshed by reloading the save


Miscellaneous


  • Auto-stack now prioritizes storage chests if available

Changed files in this update

Depot 2159901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link