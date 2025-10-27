Bugfixes
- Fixed a blocker bug where auto-building iron chests would crash the game
- Fixed a bug where resources would spawn when the game was paused
- Fixed a bug where traps would not reset to unlocked state correctly at the start of the nighttime
- Fixed a bug where traps could be used on Bandits during nighttime (it should only work during daytime)
- Fixed an exploit where Taskmaster quests could be refreshed by reloading the save
Miscellaneous
- Auto-stack now prioritizes storage chests if available
