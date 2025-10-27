The bells of fear are ringing... Steam Scream Fest is underway and City Defense Z is bringing the roar of zombie hordes to your city!

From 27 October to 3 November, our game is on the Scream Fest stage with a 25% discount.

Through the bloodstained fog come the zombies, approaching with sirens and whispers. During the day you have time to breathe: reinforce the barricades, set up the defence lines, make your final preparations before lights out. Because at night, the streets turn into a field of the walking dead with a single rhythm, each wave hungrier and more crowded than the last.

Now is the best time to add the game to your library during Scream Fest: with a 25% discount, set up your first line against the zombies now.

As the smoke settles, as the steps draw closer, only one question remains:

Will your city survive the night?

We built it together, we defend it together.

