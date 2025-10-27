VR
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Misc background improvmeents
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed app not respecting last selected export preset options
Screen Collab
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Added ability to rotate non-mirrored imports around axes before confirming
- Better camera repositioning when double clicking on images/videos
- Layer contents object count when about to delete a layer
GS 6.5.700
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update