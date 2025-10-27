 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20557987 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VR

🚀 Features & Improvements
- Misc background improvmeents

🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed app not respecting last selected export preset options

Screen Collab

🚀 Features & Improvements
- Added ability to rotate non-mirrored imports around axes before confirming
- Better camera repositioning when double clicking on images/videos
- Layer contents object count when about to delete a layer

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
