27 October 2025 Build 20557933 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear players, in celebration of the game's birthday, we announce Atomic Week!

During the event, the "Atom: Wastelands" location will be available, where you can find unique mutant fish, which will require all your skills to catch.

The location is accessible from level 1, and travel to it is free.

For more details about the event, please read the event description (button EVENT).

Event duration: October 27 – November 6 (the event ends with the scheduled server restart at 1:00 AM UTD on November 6).

Additionally, the update includes technical changes:

- DLSS and FSR anti-aliasing modes have been updated to the latest versions;
- Fixed an issue causing unstable boat behavior;
- Improved post-processing and lighting;
- Minor interface and character behavior bugs have been resolved;
- DLSS anti-aliasing mode has been upgraded to the latest DLSS4 version.

