New Features

• Unique Leaders for Every Country: We’ve added brand-new, one-of-a-kind leaders! Each leader now comes with a unique appearance, country-specific mechanics, and custom bonuses that impact your strategy and style of play. This was one of the biggest tasks we’ve ever done - and it changes how every campaign feels! They special for countries and represents history, myths, or culture of country. Welcome Ottoman Empire for Turkey, and Byzantium Empire (or Eastern Roman Empire) for Greece.

• Smart Mod Button in Shops: Introducing a new Shop Mod System for both the Country Production Shop and the Army Shop. Choose between x1, x5, x10, or Max and instantly apply multiple upgrades or purchases at once. Faster, smoother, and perfect for late-game management.

Improvements & Balancing

• Massive Army and Colony Balance Rework: Armies now scale in a smarter way. Colonies now add only 10% of their army capacity to the owning player’s maximum army count. This change improves balance and makes colonization more strategic.

• Loan and Upgrade Rebalance: Loans and loan-related upgrades have been completely rebalanced for fairer progression.

• Medium Difficulty Overhaul: Medium mode now offers a tougher, more tactical challenge for players seeking something between easy and hard. Use Easy mode for a relaxed experience or Hard mode for a true test of skill.

• Improved World News System: The World News screen has been reworked! You’ll now see more frequent and more relevant news, helping you follow what’s happening around the globe with better clarity.

Visual & UX Enhancements

• Added new visual effects and particle animations for pop-ups, mission results, and notifications - making the world feel more alive and responsive.

Fixes

• Fixed the final chapter benefit not triggering correctly - now it works as intended.

• Fixed incorrect army count calculations views involving colonies. Counts are now properly separated and consistent.

• Disabled achievement collection in Chapters Mode to ensure fair progress and balance (as players could previously earn achievements too easily there).

Localization & Optimization

• Improved and expanded localization for all supported languages - translations are now more accurate and natural.

• General performance tweaks and optimization to make gameplay smoother and reduce small stutters or UI lags.

Our small team is working hard to keep improving the game step by step.

Please comment your requests, ideas, or balance suggestions - your feedback keeps Countryballs growing stronger with every patch!

Please share any other issues or suggestions you notice - your feedback helps us make Countryballs even better!