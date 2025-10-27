 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20557818 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is another maintenance update. The biggest change is that the turn time for async games has been increased to 48 hours. There's also support for resetting your password. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2774651
macOS Depot 2774652
Linux Depot 2774653
