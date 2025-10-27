 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
27 October 2025 Build 20557802 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, patch 1.1.0 is now out on Steam! This patch contains localization updates and bugfixes, but the main focus has been put into streamlining open sections of chapters 4 and 5 to avoid unnecessary backtracking and guide the player a bit more.

We have also introduced accessibility options in the Video Settings both to toggle camera shake and flashing lights.

Bugfixes


  • Fixed a rare softlock case after a game over


Improvements


  • Added accessibility options for disabling flashing lights and camera shake
  • Several improvements in chapters 4 and 5 to streamline it and avoid unnecessary backtracking
  • Added hints for some puzzles in chapter 2


Localization updates


  • Traditional & Simplified Chinese
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • Ukrainian


Many thanks to players who took the time to report bugs and send feedback!
Nico

