We have also introduced accessibility options in the Video Settings both to toggle camera shake and flashing lights.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a rare softlock case after a game over
Improvements
- Added accessibility options for disabling flashing lights and camera shake
- Several improvements in chapters 4 and 5 to streamline it and avoid unnecessary backtracking
- Added hints for some puzzles in chapter 2
Localization updates
- Traditional & Simplified Chinese
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Ukrainian
Many thanks to players who took the time to report bugs and send feedback!
Nico
Changed files in this update