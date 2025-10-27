Bugfixes

Fixed a rare softlock case after a game over



Improvements

Added accessibility options for disabling flashing lights and camera shake



Several improvements in chapters 4 and 5 to streamline it and avoid unnecessary backtracking



Added hints for some puzzles in chapter 2



Localization updates

Traditional & Simplified Chinese



Brazilian Portuguese



Ukrainian



