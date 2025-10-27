 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20557645 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're kicking off the week of Halloween with releasing our latest DLC FRIGHTS IN TIGHT SPACES

Lurking in a sinister manor house, an ancient evil thirsts for a sacrifice. Horrors and otherworldly threats stand between you and your objective.


A mysterious and lethal cult obsessed with summoning otherworldly beings and worshipping forgotten gods. They've taken up residence in a haunted manor house and kidnapped the Ambassador, there to sacrifice him and give living form to an unspeakable evil. There's no telling what horrors await.

- 9 New Enemies with terrifying abilities

- 7 New Levels with nasty surprises

- 13 New Events that are somewhat perturbing

- 10 New Achievements that are NOT SCARY AT ALL

