Hey everyone!

I hope you had fun so far with the game!

I have been working on a new patch that would reduce the cost for character unlocks. I noticed that it takes quite a bit of time to even unlock the first character, so players only play with one of the first 2 characters. This patch should help you find your favorite that you can play with.

I also noticed that Desert and Tower Top are a bit too hard, so I significantly reduced the Spike Mage damage output.

Below you'll find the notes, enjoy!

Improvements:

Reduced the cost to unlock characters from 2000 gold to 1000 gold

Ophelia unlock cost has been reduced from 2000 gold to 500 gold

Newly opened windows in menus can now be closed when pressing the Escape button

Damage from Spike Mages which appear on the Desert and Tower Top map has been reduced by about 50%

Fixes:

Fixed an Achievement pop up issue

Fixed an issue where resetting enhancements would also reset the Adept specialization

Adjusted text of achievements from Defeat X enemies to Defeat X enemies in a round to make it clearer how to achieve them

Fixed an issue where an infinite number of exploding enemies would spawn and crash the game

Fixed an issue where teleport would not work on Desert and Tower Top

I will continue to monitor the game and work on some next improvements.

I hope that you will continue to have fun! Feel free to join my Discord, so we can have a chat!

https://discord.gg/9uBzWgqdER

Kind regards,

Jinvira