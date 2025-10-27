 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20557583 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I hope you had fun so far with the game!

I have been working on a new patch that would reduce the cost for character unlocks. I noticed that it takes quite a bit of time to even unlock the first character, so players only play with one of the first 2 characters. This patch should help you find your favorite that you can play with.

I also noticed that Desert and Tower Top are a bit too hard, so I significantly reduced the Spike Mage damage output.

Below you'll find the notes, enjoy!

Improvements:

  • Reduced the cost to unlock characters from 2000 gold to 1000 gold

  • Ophelia unlock cost has been reduced from 2000 gold to 500 gold

  • Newly opened windows in menus can now be closed when pressing the Escape button

  • Damage from Spike Mages which appear on the Desert and Tower Top map has been reduced by about 50%

Fixes:

  • Fixed an Achievement pop up issue

  • Fixed an issue where resetting enhancements would also reset the Adept specialization

  • Adjusted text of achievements from Defeat X enemies to Defeat X enemies in a round to make it clearer how to achieve them

  • Fixed an issue where an infinite number of exploding enemies would spawn and crash the game

  • Fixed an issue where teleport would not work on Desert and Tower Top

I will continue to monitor the game and work on some next improvements.

I hope that you will continue to have fun! Feel free to join my Discord, so we can have a chat!

https://discord.gg/9uBzWgqdER

Kind regards,

Jinvira

