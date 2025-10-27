・You can now cancel when removing a card from your deck at the shop or upgrading a card at rest nodes.

For event nodes, removing or upgrading a card charges the cost upon selection and cannot be cancelled.

・We have implemented stabilization measures to address the issue where pressing the special move button would not activate the special move even when Ki was full, and the sound effect would play inappropriately. (As the root cause has not been identified, this issue may continue to occur even after this measure is implemented.) In addition, the special move button now displays color when Ki is full and the move can be activated.

・A bug that occurred when adding the cancel control function for strengthening and deleting cards created in Ver.25.10.03, where it was not possible to cancel the viewer of the entire deck, deck cards during battle, discard cards, or discarded cards, has been fixed.

・Adjusted the tooltip display position.