The Halloween season has arrived — and with it comes a bunch of new features, fixes, and some spooky surprises!

Seasonal Update

Updated CO-OP lobby to a full Halloween theme

Added a new pumpkin outfit! → You can acquire it on CO-OP Level 1031 by collecting pumpkin filled with candies (the scanner will help you)

New Items & Features

Added a new item that allows you to revive other players

Added a taser item — it’s just a taser, but be careful, it can be dangerous

Added a begin cutscene for CO-OP lobby

Added new dead sound

Added items in stock to the vending machine

Added the vending machine to all levels (except Level 1031 and Level 9130)

Added background image to the inventory

Added sound effects for the Throw action and Opening inventory

Added sensitivity adjustment to CO-OP (will be added to singleplayer in a future)

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed a proximity chat bug where speaking through proximity could be heard in the walkie-talkie

Fixed item outlines not showing on some CO-OP levels

Updated text above doors in CO-OP lobby

That’s all for this update — but more is coming soon!

Update with Level The End will be released by the end of this year.

Hope you will enjoy this update!

Thank you all for your support.

Stay tune for more.

Happy Halloween!

My Discord server:

https://discord.com/invite/hyUpPPG8X6