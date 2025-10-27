The Halloween season has arrived — and with it comes a bunch of new features, fixes, and some spooky surprises!
Seasonal Update
Updated CO-OP lobby to a full Halloween theme
Added a new pumpkin outfit!
→ You can acquire it on CO-OP Level 1031 by collecting pumpkin filled with candies (the scanner will help you)
New Items & Features
Added a new item that allows you to revive other players
Added a taser item — it’s just a taser, but be careful, it can be dangerous
Added a begin cutscene for CO-OP lobby
Added new dead sound
Added items in stock to the vending machine
Added the vending machine to all levels (except Level 1031 and Level 9130)
Added background image to the inventory
Added sound effects for the Throw action and Opening inventory
Added sensitivity adjustment to CO-OP (will be added to singleplayer in a future)
Fixes & Improvements
Fixed a proximity chat bug where speaking through proximity could be heard in the walkie-talkie
Fixed item outlines not showing on some CO-OP levels
Updated text above doors in CO-OP lobby
That’s all for this update — but more is coming soon!
Update with Level The End will be released by the end of this year.
Hope you will enjoy this update!
Thank you all for your support.
Stay tune for more.
Happy Halloween!
