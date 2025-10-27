 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20557493
Update notes via Steam Community

The Halloween season has arrived — and with it comes a bunch of new features, fixes, and some spooky surprises!

Seasonal Update

  • Updated CO-OP lobby to a full Halloween theme

  • Added a new pumpkin outfit!

    → You can acquire it on CO-OP Level 1031 by collecting pumpkin filled with candies (the scanner will help you)

New Items & Features

  • Added a new item that allows you to revive other players

  • Added a taser item — it’s just a taser, but be careful, it can be dangerous

  • Added a begin cutscene for CO-OP lobby

  • Added new dead sound

  • Added items in stock to the vending machine

  • Added the vending machine to all levels (except Level 1031 and Level 9130)

  • Added background image to the inventory

  • Added sound effects for the Throw action and Opening inventory

  • Added sensitivity adjustment to CO-OP (will be added to singleplayer in a future)

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed a proximity chat bug where speaking through proximity could be heard in the walkie-talkie

  • Fixed item outlines not showing on some CO-OP levels

  • Updated text above doors in CO-OP lobby

That’s all for this update — but more is coming soon!

Update with Level The End will be released by the end of this year.

Hope you will enjoy this update!

Thank you all for your support.

Stay tune for more.

Happy Halloween!

My Discord server:

https://discord.com/invite/hyUpPPG8X6

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2600831
