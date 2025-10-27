Hello everyone! To celebrate the spooky season, Draft of Darkness is getting a fresh update! This patch brings new cards, new items, and an all-new companion preservation system!

💀 This is Not Farewell, Officer

Ever reach the fireplace in the residence, stare at the lineup of potential recruits, and curse the RNG gods for their cruelty? Worry no more!

With the new Companion Preservation System, you can now save your favorite companions for future runs — not just your cards and items. Once per run, at the exit door of any area, you can “send back” companions. They’ll then appear at the fireplace (or in the Survivors event) during your next session, ready to be recruited again.

They’ll still start with their default deck and equipment, of course — but now you can plan your strategy with more foresight, knowing who’s waiting for you. Random companions will still show up too. After all, the more choices, the merrier — that’s how we roll.

Special thanks to @RustyDelusion on our Discord server for suggesting this feature! It took me a while to get around to it, but it’s finally here… better late than never, right?

🎒 New Survivor's Consumable Pack

A new trio of consumable items is now available for unlocking in the Credits Shop using Challenge Gems!

And that’s not all — two new trophy items, “Pawn” and “King,” have joined the game to complete the chess set, thanks to @ArcaneHermit for suggesting ideas for the chess piece trophies sometime ago!

🥊 No Guns Needed

The unarmed / colorless move set is getting some more additions, too!

This update adds a few new moves — one to earn more money (in-game only, sadly), one to help generate extra combo points, and even one that lets you stargaze!

👻 Thank You

And yes — the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements is in here too (you know the drill).

You can find the full list of changes in the changelog below.

As always, if you encounter any bugs or want to share feedback, swing by the Steam Forums or our Discord Server.

Thank you for your continued support — and have a spooktacular Halloween! 🎃



Take care,

— Crawly

Changelog

Update Notes for Patch v1.2.15

Improvement

- Preserving Companions: Companions can now be preserved at the area exit doors. The preserved companions can be re-recruited in future runs in the "Survivors" events. Deck, equipment and leveling are reset.

- (Card/Robot) Dark Chain: Dark Dmg 1.5x->1x.

- (Item/Consumable) Portable Defibrillator: Battery Cost: 15->10.

- (Condition) Bolt: Silent: Damage Reduction 25%->10%.

Content

- (Card/Unarmed) Hype Up: Gain 2 Combo

- (Card/Unarmed) Stargaze: Select and shuffle two Stargaze moves to the target’s draw pile.

Extra Delicious Apple: Restore 4 Health.

Energy: Gain 3 energy.

Draw: Draw 2 moves.

Courage: Gain Courage 2.

- (Card/Unarmed) Golden Touch: Deal 0.5x, apply Gold Touch 1 per combo. Suffer Exhaust. (Golden Touch: Receive %200 increased damage. If the target dies with Gold Touch, give 4x gold to the attacker. Decays on trigger.)

- (Card/Unarmed) Facepalm: Suffer Injury 3. Combo 6: Deal 0.5x to all enemies per Injury layer on yourself.

- (Item/Consumable) Nerve-Shock Ampoule: Give Frenzy 3 and Corruption 2.

- (Item/Consumable) Rush-13 Ampoule: Advance 100% target ally, apply Crippled 2.

- (Item/Consumable) Contagion Dart: Select a condition on the target enemy and propagate it to other enemies.

- (Item/Trophy) Chess Piece - King: Increase all stats of the possessor by 1 per Chess Piece owned. (Credits: @ArcaneHermit)

- (Item/Trophy) Chess Piece - Pawn: Decrease Agility and Vitality of the posessor by 2. For every charge, increase Handiness and Intelligence by 0.5. Gains 1 charge when the posessor levels up (max. 8). On 8 charges, turns into one of the other chess pieces that isn’t owned. (Credits: @ArcaneHermit)

Fixes

- Fixed a bug where Magician’s Glove was able to activate moves with unmet weapon requirement.

- Fixed a bug where Magician’s Glove not removing the activated card from hand during play and causing issues.

- Fixed a bug where Fleshy TV event used up 20 Pennies for equipment move transfer instead of 10.

- Fixed a bug where Mimic Move +1 didn’t work if target’s draw pile is empty.

- Fixed a bug where Wormhole didn’t re-apply conditions that decay completely (e.g. Tactics.)

- Fixed a bug where Outlaw companions had a chance to start with a pistol move.

- Fixed a bug where Pavel didn’t unlock even after getting the related Outcome. This happened if a run is abandoned in certain cases, preventing some of the flowchart nodes to not unlock. Related flowchart nodes now automatically unlock if the Outcome is unlocked.

- Fixed a bug where Self-Teach effect didn’t trigger when created to hand.

- Fixed a description error for Inspiro-Berry.

- Fixed a typo in Heroic Moment move's description.

- Unstable Core move's description now correctly states receiving damage halves the damage of the card for that character's copies only.

- Fix wording with "next x type move" moves and items to eliminate potential misunderstanding.