Hi there Prospectors,

Welcome to another update that offers improvements to structure block building, introduces the ability to deploy multiple Techs in Creative Mode and adds more structure block variants, as well as other quality of life improvements.

Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

Improvements to structure blocks attachment

The algorithm for determining how structure blocks attach to each other has been improved to provide a more intuitive building experience.

It should be easier to build a tile of platform blocks away from you, even though you can't see the Attach Points.

Tech placement and allegiance switching

In Creative Mode, you can now place additional Techs in the world via Tech snapshots. Select a Tech snapshot, click the "Deploy" button and place new Tech in the world.

Techs can be set to be controlled by the player, set to neutral, set as an enemy or packed away.

This allows other players to test drive any Tech that isn't controlled by a player.

Camera focus on a Tech or structure block enhancements

An icon is now displayed when attempting to focus the camera on a Tech or structure block that's too far from the player's Tech.

You can now change the block that the camera focuses on, even if you're holding a block on your cursor.

More Attach Points on blocks

Bastion Cargo Added 4 APs to the long sides Added 1 AP to the square side faces Added 4 APs to the underside.

Carbon Power Generator Added 2 APs to the underside



Small Concrete Foundation Added 2 APs to each side to have 4 in total per side

Large Concrete Foundation Added 8 APs to bottom to match top Added 2 APs on each side for vertical symmetry. Added 4 APs to centre of top and bottom

Small Platform - Full Added 4 APs to bottom to match top

Large Platform - Centre Added 4 APs to bottom to match top

Large Platform - Corners Added 4 APs to bottom to match top

Large Platform - Cross Added 8 APs to bottom to match top



New structure block variants

The following structure blocks are variants of existing ones, but with a blank underside: Large Platform - Top Cross Large Platform - Top Centre Large Platform - Top Corners Small Platform - Top

A black band around the block indicates a face with no attach points.

Structure blocks colour revisions

Structure machines, which were predominantly yellow with orange detail, are now predominantly orange with yellow detail, to make them more visible against yellow platform blocks.

UI improvements

Added block nudge position controls in place of block rotation controls in the bottom ribbon.

Some of the block filter icons have been updated to improve readability.

Structure category icons have been updated to improve readability.

Colour text for key words in onboarding text (Work-in-progress)

Colour text is now used to bring key words to the attention of the player in the onboarding text.

This is an ongoing effort for English and for non-English languages.

Bug fixes

The following bugs should now be fixed in this update: Some glyphs in onboarding text for non-English languages were showing incorrect markup text instead of the glyph.



Until next time, Prospectors!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

