27 October 2025 Build 20557452 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Looking into solving an issue with gamepads, for now let's fix rabbit mommies.

Size: 84 KBs

Fixes:

  • Fixed the new Rabbit animation getting stuck on screen after it's over

