 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20557414 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed error in text for the latest time you can enter the Mid-Autumn Festival.
- Extended the latest timing that the player can enter the Mid-Autumn Festival from 9pm to 10:30pm.

Thank you for playing Research Story!
Miki

Changed files in this update

Depot 1629831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link