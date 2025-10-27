- Fixed error in text for the latest time you can enter the Mid-Autumn Festival.
- Extended the latest timing that the player can enter the Mid-Autumn Festival from 9pm to 10:30pm.
Thank you for playing Research Story!
Miki
v1.0.17 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
