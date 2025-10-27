[Bug Fixes]

1.Fixed an issue where constructing the "Wisdom Tree" could prevent event completion.

2.Fixed an issue where some buildings could be built repeatedly.

3.Fixed an incorrect icon for the "Arcane Furnace".

4.Fixed incorrect completion methods for certain events in the Ancient Castle map.

5.Fixed an issue where character eating behavior could become abnormal under certain conditions.

6.Fixed an issue where dragging cards into buildings could cause the buildings to disappear abnormally in some cases.

7.Fixed an issue where the "Cat Archmage" could have abnormal properties under certain circumstances.

8.Fixed an issue where the main attributes of characters were displayed incorrectly in the report interface under specific conditions.

[Content Adjustments]

1. In the "Mountain City" location, the exploration product has been changed from "Sunflower" to "Lunar Wheat".