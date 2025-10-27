In the Halloween patch a bug was introduced that made the timer in No Time To Dilly Dally reset between each island. This was unintended behavior and has now been fixed.

Unfortunatly, due to us catching this to late, the leaderboard for this challenge contained some pretty high scores that was hard to know if they where done with this bug or not. We therefore also made the decision to clear the leaderboard for this challenge.

We apologize to all players with legit scores on the leaderboard, but we believe that long term this was the best decision.

Hope you understand,

/The Islanders team