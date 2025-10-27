A time when even the bravest stalkers avoid the old locations… They say that at night, something awakens on the abandoned bases, and a strange Scarecrow once again seeks those daring enough to help him save Halloween.

Added a new location — Ghost Base. Many players will recognize it from the first part of the game.

Added a quest that unlocks the Ghost Base location. It can be taken from Brodyaga at the Freedom Stalkers Base after completing the mission to search for the helicopter in Pripyat.

Added a new monster found on the Ghost Base location.

Added a new Halloween quest, available from the Scarecrow at the Freedom Stalkers Base :)

Added a new Halloween artifact — “Pumpkin of Darkness”, which can only be found in one of the raid locations after receiving the quest from the Scarecrow.

Added a new Halloween artifact — “Bloody Pumpkin”, which can only be found in one of the raid locations after receiving the quest from the Scarecrow.

Added a new Halloween artifact — “Golden Pumpkin”, which can only be found in one of the raid locations after receiving the quest from the Scarecrow.