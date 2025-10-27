🎃 Halloween has begun in the Zone!
A time when even the bravest stalkers avoid the old locations… They say that at night, something awakens on the abandoned bases, and a strange Scarecrow once again seeks those daring enough to help him save Halloween.
New Features
Added a new location — Ghost Base. Many players will recognize it from the first part of the game.
Added a quest that unlocks the Ghost Base location. It can be taken from Brodyaga at the Freedom Stalkers Base after completing the mission to search for the helicopter in Pripyat.
Added a new monster found on the Ghost Base location.
Added a new Halloween quest, available from the Scarecrow at the Freedom Stalkers Base :)
Added a new Halloween artifact — “Pumpkin of Darkness”, which can only be found in one of the raid locations after receiving the quest from the Scarecrow.
Added a new Halloween artifact — “Bloody Pumpkin”, which can only be found in one of the raid locations after receiving the quest from the Scarecrow.
Added a new Halloween artifact — “Golden Pumpkin”, which can only be found in one of the raid locations after receiving the quest from the Scarecrow.
Added the ability to adjust controller position along the X and Y axes in the main menu settings. This is especially useful for players using Pico headsets to align hand position or fine-tune the wrist angle.
Changes and Improvements
Fixed a rare issue where it was impossible to restart a dialogue without changing location.
Fixed a bug on the “Perimeter-2 Tunnels” level, where the code hint in one of the PDAs changed after death and reloading.
Removed AM / PM indicators from the PDA clock — it now displays in-game time in a 24-hour format.
Minor adjustments on the raid location “Military Town.”
Increased the amount of guaranteed loot on the raid location “Abandoned Village.”
The leaderboard now records the current financial result at the moment of selling items on the Black Market, instead of the maximum value.
Important
Due to changes in the progress tracking system, the leaderboard has been reset.
Changed files in this update