27 October 2025 Build 20557344
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

General:

  • Fixed a bug that would cause Mi to shoot her Ultimate twice on certain occasions

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the wave attacks to the jellyfish mermaids in the Abyssal Depths to sometimes not be visible

  • Changed damage statistics to track to far higher values

Balancing:

  • Changed how Mi's projectile count is calculated if she has the triple shot upgrade equipped

  • Hard Difficulty:

    • Adjusted enemy modifiers for high difficulty:

      • Enemy Health 115% >>> 150%

      • Enemy Speed 120% >>> 140%

      • Enemy Knockback 75% >>> 65%

