Patch Notes
General:
Fixed a bug that would cause Mi to shoot her Ultimate twice on certain occasions
Fixed a bug that would cause the wave attacks to the jellyfish mermaids in the Abyssal Depths to sometimes not be visible
Changed damage statistics to track to far higher values
Balancing:
Changed how Mi's projectile count is calculated if she has the triple shot upgrade equipped
Hard Difficulty:
Adjusted enemy modifiers for high difficulty:
Enemy Health 115% >>> 150%
Enemy Speed 120% >>> 140%
Enemy Knockback 75% >>> 65%
