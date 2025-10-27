Gameplay Improvements
HP and SP are now explicitly displayed in the HUD instead of icons.
When the stamina gauge is full, an animation effect has been added to the gauge, and an SFX plays to make it easier to recognize.
The jump logic has been revised. The issue where a jump would be canceled by landing mid-air has been fixed.
A tutorial text providing gameplay assistance will appear daily for the first 5 days.
Partial adjustments have been made to game balance.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the DAY indicator did not display correctly after sleeping at the inn and advancing to the next day.
Fixed an issue where Soul items occasionally left ghostly traces on the screen.
Added a fix to prevent item acquisition text from lingering on the screen.
Fixed an issue where players couldn't jump onto the bottom of vertically moving platforms.
Changed files in this update