Dear players,



We’re continuing our presentation of new employees!

This time, a new member joins your saloon crew – the cook. Once you open your saloon, she’ll appear in the kitchen and wait for your instructions.





The Cook

Before she starts cooking, the cook needs to agree on the menu with you. Meet her in the kitchen and talk to her by right-clicking.

From her recipe book, you can select up to three dishes – one from each category: sweet, salty, and spicy. In the cooking queue on the right side, you can decide how many times she should prepare a given dish again after the pot becomes empty.







The cook is the most interactive of all our employees so far.

We’re really curious to hear your feedback – let us know how it feels to run the saloon when the cook takes over your kitchen!



Both the cook and the bartender will appear in the gameright after you finish the main storyline.

What’s next for the employee system?

The full employee system will include:

A total of 32 employees (8 for each role: cook, cleaner, bartender, and waiter). Each will have their own model, voice*, and short bio so you can get to know them a bit better.

A job board where you’ll be able to hire new staff members.

The ability to send them for training to improve their skills.

A flexible payment system that lets you decide whether and how to pay your employees (though unpaid workers won’t stay for long!).

Most of these features are already in early testing – we’re working hard to bring them to the game step by step in upcoming updates. We’ve designed the employee system in a way that allows us to easily expand it with new features and mechanics over time, so this is far from everything we have planned.



*The next VO recording session for actors is planned for early 2026, so in the patch that introduces the full employee mechanic, the workers won’t have their voice lines recorded yet.

New Furniture Set

As I mentioned last month, with every update we want to introduce a new furniture set to the game. Today we’d like to present the “Relic” set. We want there to be plenty of furniture options so that each of you can design your saloon to your liking.

However, it’s hard to fully enjoy decorating when the process itself isn’t as smooth and satisfying as it could be. We’ve been thinking about revisiting the furnishing system at some point, and we’d love to hear what you think about it. Do you enjoy the current setup? What could we improve? Are there any games you think do customization really well that we could take inspiration from?



Share your thoughts in the comments!



See you in Blueberry (and on Discord)!

Krzysztof “xardi” Marchewka

on behalf of the Glivi Games team