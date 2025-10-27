Pompeii: The Legacy – Major Update v0.510.0

As Pompeii: The Legacy continues to grow, we’re now getting closer to reaching the first of four milestones planned for the Early Access journey.

I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the game so far, your feedback, reports, and kind words have been an incredible help in shaping its progress.

Since release, I’ve been updating the game very frequently, and it’s been wonderful to see how positively players have responded to that.

Over the past month since release, Pompeii: The Legacy has grown a lot, with new features like Events, Ship Trade Paths, Steam Achievements, and Steam Trading Cards added to the game. Now players can enjoy more depth, interaction, and even earn rewards while building their legacy!

⚙️ Main Features – v0.510.0

New Buildings Added to the Game

Pozzolan Mine

Academy

Basilica

Jewelry Shop

Circus

Gameplay & Building Improvements

Unique icon for paused buildings (click to resume activity)

Added sorting filter to the Buildings panel (via dropdown menu)

Class icons and text hints now visible next to professions

Ability to sell ships (added below the Unassign option)

Correct worker classes now appear in buildings such as Theatre , Villa , Arena , etc.

Adjusted worker costs and upkeep for several structures ( Fighters Ring , etc.)

Senator’s Villa now provides both money and Governing Points

Increased construction time for large, late-game buildings

New Warehouse Upgrade (increases storage capacity by 30%)

Tax Office now generates 1.2 Denarii per house per month (up to 80 houses nearby)

Animal farms now include ambient sounds

Fixed incorrect panels for several buildings ( Library , Art School , etc.)

Butcher Shop upgrade

Fixed bug when returning from “New Game” menu without starting a new session

Fixed crash issue on the Empire Map when too many cities were opened

Numerous text and localization fixes

Optimization & Polish

Optimized human models (reduced memory usage, faster loading)

Optimized textures for multiple buildings for smoother performance

Coming Next

Due to time spent fixing a tricky crash bug, not everything planned made it into this update.

In the following days, I’ll focus on completing:

Building Movement

Aqueduct Polish

Manual Work Assignment

Stay Tuned!

Before the end of the day, there’s still a surprise coming, so keep an eye on the game’s page and announcements!

Thank you all again for your incredible support, every bit of feedback helps me make Pompeii: The Legacy even better.