Spooky season greetings, wizards! You can now dive into the massive FREE Skully’s Fantastic Fails major content update, featuring an incredible new rocket launch section in the Courtyard to do some wildly strange rocket experiments, 1,000+ new Skully voicelines and reactions, fully redesigned menu with a detailed Waltz Codex, and even more Tower events! Also Waltz is launching on iOS!

Feature highlights included in Skully's Fantastic Fails:

💀1000+ New Voicelines for Skully! Brand new voice lines are scattered all across the experience — most echo through the Courtyard, but you’ll also discover plenty of new ones up in the Tower.

🚀New Rocket Launch Platform in the Center Courtyard! Get ready to experiment with some of the strangest rocket designs ever imagined. Uncover Igor’s secret combinations to blast Skully into space and hear some unbelievable tales from beyond. Just be warned — most of these attempts will end in spectacular failure… but persistence might just reward you with a new rocket and a strange space tale..

👁️Milton’s New Visit Types Milton now shows up in even more ways — from sucking the air out of the Tower to an explosive sneeze, delivering surprise gifts, and more!

🐩Igor’s Mischief Igor now teases Skully with new howls, scribbles, and messages on his chalkboard.

🏺Smash the vase with the Skull symbol! Break it in the Tower for a wild bat visit! — one Skully is definitely not a fan of.

🌳Courtyard Secrets & Interactions Skully now shares fresh insights about the Courtyard — from the mysterious trashcan to the strange well guy. Carry him around, toss him in every hole, or even throw him over the Courtyard walls and just wait and see what happens. Just be warned — the gnomes have taken a very unsettling interest in Skully lately.

🔖Totally Redesigned In-Game Menu with fast travel, magic codex and much more. In the all new Waltz of the Wizard in-game menu you’ll find some pretty handy stuff to help you on your Waltz journey. Finally Waltz has a landing menu when you start your experience! If you’re ever in need of things to do, check out the Tasks for some fun activities to complete. The Codex includes useful tools like the Map, which lets you fast travel to all discovered areas; Voice, a list of magical voice commands to modify the world; and Skully Phrases, which provides examples of things you can say to Skully.

Skully’s Fantastic Fails is a FREE update to Waltz of the Wizard owners, now live on Steam!

Happy Halloween from the Aldin Team!

🎃🎃🎃