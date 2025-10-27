This update introduces the Curse system, which lets you increase the difficulty of each run at will.

After your first winning run (and certain story progress), each realm cleared will unlock the associated boss's Curse, a unique modifier that will make the run harder.

Currently only the first of each path's Curses is implemented, but I plan to have the others ready in future updates.

A few new Assist Mode options have also been added, in case you would like to tune the difficulty the other direction.

In addition, the shape of the run has been further tuned to increase the diversity of Memories, and some bosses have been rebalanced.

CHANGELOG

v0.8.1 -> v0.8.2

BUG FIXES

Fixed edge cases where the run progression would lock up if one character was already defeated.

Fixed card hitboxes occluding part of the "Confirm Upgrade" button.

Cards no longer stay on their hovered size when opening a new menu.

Mighty Clarity and Magical Clarity are no longer available in the Cauldron.

The deck summary menu is no longer missing cards when a character has some in hand.

Gambits no longer block Actions being added to hand due to max hand size (the rightmost Gambit is discarded instead).

Action charges and cooldowns are reset on battle end (so they don't display weirdly on the upgrade menu).

Metal: Analyzer's Disjunction is no longer unplayable on copy.

Fixed one particular warning message saying the range of your movement card is 0.

Fixed Memory upgrade menu not removing character portraits when choosing one.

Fixed cards/memories that inflict Stunned having the ally version tooltip in certain contexts.

STORY

Added single-character variations of mid-run cutscenes.

VISUALS

Added final art for Hearth, Cleanser, Cambium, Analyzer, Quake, and Crystalline.

GAMEPLAY

Added additional challenge modifiers unlocked after beating specific bosses, available at a certain point in the story. Curse of the Eternal Pyre: The Magical starts with a Bane that gives them 5 Burn when retained. Curse of the Spider Kraken: Party members gain 2 Exposed on battle start. Curse of the Paper Hydra: Enemies have a 1 in 4 chance to gain 1 Critical each turn. Curse of the Titan Walker: Enemies have a 1 in 2 chance to gain 1 Buffer on spawn. Curse of the Clay Devourer: The Mighty overheats their rightmost Action for 2 turns on battle start.

Added additional assist mode options. Starting movement speed Starting draw count Starting memory upgrade Starting Stars

Encounter chances have been slightly increased.

Statuses gained from retaining cards now trigger after turn end. This means DoTs from these cards don't take effect until next turn, and statuses that decrease on turn end don't immediately tick down.

Memory draft and upgrade choices are more likely to appear.

Memory draft rarity probabilities have been rebalanced.

The reward after entering realms 2 and 3 is now a Memory draft.

Character-specific Memory drafts are now much more likely to offer Memories unique to that character.

Universal Memory drafts now have a small chance to offer character-specific Memories, which can be chosen for either party member.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added setting for text scroll speed.

Added setting to toggle text skipping between instant and fast-forward.

In the character examine screen, you can now see how many copies of a card a character starts with.

Unplayable card warnings no longer appear when not in battle.

Noted on item path choices that rare/golden items often have permanent effects.

CARDS

Seagull's Alacrity now rushes to ally's side from a great range rather than ignoring line of sight. It can still be played on self.

MEMORIES

Virtuosity now spreads to more cards on upgrade, rather than further upgrading a single Action.

Butterfly's Shield Collar now gives Block before DoTs tick.

Seagull: Tactical Tome now spreads to more cards on upgrade, rather than reducing one card's cost by more. Maneuver Manual now also behaves as above.

Cricket: Gambeson now gives Buffer every 3 turns rather than 5 turns. Heartwood Slab, Synesthesia, and Veneer Sheet now grant Resist/Block before DoTs tick.



ENEMIES