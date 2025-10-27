 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20557151 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some corner case visual bugs and improved nudge when dragging a node

  • Administration Collapse now also look at Printing Press and Telecommunications to know if you are overextended

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS 64-bit Depot 3210331
Linux 64-bit Depot 3210332
