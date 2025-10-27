Hello friends!

Hope you are all doing well in this spooky halloween season, because now things will get even more spookier! We are releasing an update for Haunted ROM: The Lost Cartridge, and it includes many fixes and feedbacks that were given by you, as well as some extra secret content for you to discover :D

Let's go to the patch notes, shall we?

Fixed an error that caused the ability "Zeal Rush" to not work in Cult of Ascension.

Fixed the mouse sensitivity slider not working in NULLand .

Many balancing updates in Ukryty .

Fixed an error in the launcher that made some achievements impossible to unlock.

Secret stuff added to the in-game terminal (have you found it before?)

Also, the game will be discounted on Steam Scream Fest (starting today, October 27th 2025) and we uploaded a new bundle for Crit42 games, where you can get all the games for a discounted price! Be sure to grab it and complete your collection!

Cheers!

Eduardo