POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
27 October 2025 Build 20557113 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

Hope you are all doing well in this spooky halloween season, because now things will get even more spookier! We are releasing an update for Haunted ROM: The Lost Cartridge, and it includes many fixes and feedbacks that were given by you, as well as some extra secret content for you to discover :D

Let's go to the patch notes, shall we?

  • Fixed an error that caused the ability "Zeal Rush" to not work in Cult of Ascension.

  • Fixed the mouse sensitivity slider not working in NULLand.

  • Many balancing updates in Ukryty.

  • Fixed an error in the launcher that made some achievements impossible to unlock.

  • Secret stuff added to the in-game terminal (have you found it before?)

Also, the game will be discounted on Steam Scream Fest (starting today, October 27th 2025) and we uploaded a new bundle for Crit42 games, where you can get all the games for a discounted price! Be sure to grab it and complete your collection!

Cheers!

Eduardo

