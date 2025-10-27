 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20557069 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed a major bug where marking a clue as evidence while not in Investigation Mode caused Investigation Mode controls to activate after exiting the camera.

  • Created a system to prevent the player from exiting Investigation Mode in areas that could cause the player to get stuck or clip into geometry (for example, on top of the bar).

  • Fixed an issue where the player could exit the playable area through the alleyway behind the police car.

  • Made adjustments to the police vans behind the alleyway so that they no longer appear to have flat tyres.

  • Fixed broken collision on certain curbs outside the club entrance.

  • Fixed collision issues in the CCTV room that allowed Morgan to climb onto unintended objects, including the computer chair.

  • Fixed a bug where exiting the computer login caused the player character to become invisible.

  • Fixed a lighting glitch related to shadows from one of the club’s light sources.

Visual and Environmental Fixes

  • Fixed a visual bug where Morgan’s flashlight would clip through the back of his neck while running.

  • Fixed a bug where Alex’s corpse was still visible in the CCTV cutscene sequence.

  • Fixed a bug where blood remained visible in the CCTV cutscene sequence.

  • Increased the duration of the CCTV sit-down sequence to make it clearer that Hughes has joined Morgan in the CCTV room.

Camera and Evidence Systems

  • You can now no longer manually exit camera mode after being forced into it to take photos of evidence; you must take a photo to exit.

  • Fixed a bug where mugshot images were not displaying on physical POI statement forms when added to the Case Board.

  • Fixed a bug where the descriptions for the “Lewd Magazine” and “Roll of Tape” did not appear correctly in the container UI.

Dialogue and Subtitles

  • Fixed a typo in Hughes’ “Nicely done” subtitle.

  • Modified Hughes’ “Nicely done” VO for improved narrative clarity.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2284721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link