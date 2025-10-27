General Fixes and Improvements
Fixed a major bug where marking a clue as evidence while not in Investigation Mode caused Investigation Mode controls to activate after exiting the camera.
Created a system to prevent the player from exiting Investigation Mode in areas that could cause the player to get stuck or clip into geometry (for example, on top of the bar).
Fixed an issue where the player could exit the playable area through the alleyway behind the police car.
Made adjustments to the police vans behind the alleyway so that they no longer appear to have flat tyres.
Fixed broken collision on certain curbs outside the club entrance.
Fixed collision issues in the CCTV room that allowed Morgan to climb onto unintended objects, including the computer chair.
Fixed a bug where exiting the computer login caused the player character to become invisible.
Fixed a lighting glitch related to shadows from one of the club’s light sources.
Visual and Environmental Fixes
Fixed a visual bug where Morgan’s flashlight would clip through the back of his neck while running.
Fixed a bug where Alex’s corpse was still visible in the CCTV cutscene sequence.
Fixed a bug where blood remained visible in the CCTV cutscene sequence.
Increased the duration of the CCTV sit-down sequence to make it clearer that Hughes has joined Morgan in the CCTV room.
Camera and Evidence Systems
You can now no longer manually exit camera mode after being forced into it to take photos of evidence; you must take a photo to exit.
Fixed a bug where mugshot images were not displaying on physical POI statement forms when added to the Case Board.
Fixed a bug where the descriptions for the “Lewd Magazine” and “Roll of Tape” did not appear correctly in the container UI.
Dialogue and Subtitles
Fixed a typo in Hughes’ “Nicely done” subtitle.
Modified Hughes’ “Nicely done” VO for improved narrative clarity.
