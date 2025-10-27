Fixed a major bug where marking a clue as evidence while not in Investigation Mode caused Investigation Mode controls to activate after exiting the camera.

Created a system to prevent the player from exiting Investigation Mode in areas that could cause the player to get stuck or clip into geometry (for example, on top of the bar).

Fixed an issue where the player could exit the playable area through the alleyway behind the police car.

Made adjustments to the police vans behind the alleyway so that they no longer appear to have flat tyres.

Fixed broken collision on certain curbs outside the club entrance.

Fixed collision issues in the CCTV room that allowed Morgan to climb onto unintended objects, including the computer chair.

Fixed a bug where exiting the computer login caused the player character to become invisible.