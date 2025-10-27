 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20557059 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small set of fixes:

  • Updated Unity version to 2022.3.62f2 due to a security vulnerability found in the older version

  • Fixed handling of save files from alpha versions of the game

  • Several corrections to the Music Box logic in the Hub level

Changed files in this update

