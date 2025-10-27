Small set of fixes:
Updated Unity version to 2022.3.62f2 due to a security vulnerability found in the older version
Fixed handling of save files from alpha versions of the game
Several corrections to the Music Box logic in the Hub level
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Small set of fixes:
Updated Unity version to 2022.3.62f2 due to a security vulnerability found in the older version
Fixed handling of save files from alpha versions of the game
Several corrections to the Music Box logic in the Hub level
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update