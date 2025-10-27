 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20556934 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some wee changes and fixes post the 1.01 update :)

  • Fixed vile video game reseller selling collectables that don't count towards collection (he was doubly vile)
  • Fixed soldier incorrectly chucking you out in chapter 10
  • Chapter 2's special ant types will now use their stronger abilities once you have access to a trader
  • Chapter 2's special ant types have swapped damage values
  • Shop signs now direct you to the trader in Chapter 2
  • Added a Great Thistle near the cemetery in Late Chapter 1

Changed files in this update

Depot 1302531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link