- Fixed vile video game reseller selling collectables that don't count towards collection (he was doubly vile)
- Fixed soldier incorrectly chucking you out in chapter 10
- Chapter 2's special ant types will now use their stronger abilities once you have access to a trader
- Chapter 2's special ant types have swapped damage values
- Shop signs now direct you to the trader in Chapter 2
- Added a Great Thistle near the cemetery in Late Chapter 1
1.01 Hotfix #1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some wee changes and fixes post the 1.01 update :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update