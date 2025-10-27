This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Friedemann here 👋

Day 3! Launch weekend is truly over, but things are still going strong. Again: Thank you all so much, it’s been such an amazing launch! ❤️

I’ve been taking it a little slower today to recover from the launch weekend (and catch up on sleep 😅), but I still managed to push a small patch (go to settings and check if the version says 1.0.8 in the upper right hand corner) with a few fixes:

(hopefully) fixed an issue that would freeze the game if your computer crashed during a previous session (if you’ve been affected by this, please let me know if this update fixed it!)

Arena Mode score counter now shows K & M formats when your score gets crazy high

Fixed a small bug where lifesteal wasn’t scaling correctly

Fixed an issue where price display would wrongly indicate “red” color even if you have enough coins

The build is live on the game's beta branch (Steam Library -> right click the game -> Betas -> select "beta" from dropdown) and will go to the default branch later today after some testing.

Nothing huge this time, just continuing to polish things up and make the experience as smooth as possible, before I move on to adding new stuff. I’ll keep an eye on feedback and bug reports as they come in, let me know if you find anything or have ideas for quality of life improvements.

Thanks again, hope you have a great start to the week! 🎰

Cheers,

Friedemann